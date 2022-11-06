Allen Investment Management LLC Has $16.21 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,796 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Coinbase Global worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,987. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,901,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,356. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.