Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded down $50.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,573,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,890. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $453.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,899,113. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.