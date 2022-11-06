Alera Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.23. 8,057,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

