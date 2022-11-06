Alera Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.1 %

ADM traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $95.19. 2,787,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,748. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

