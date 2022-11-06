Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 979 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.4 %

ODFL traded up $8.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.91. 734,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.