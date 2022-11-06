Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. 9,726,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,685,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.