Alera Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after buying an additional 223,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 182,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,093,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,935,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,588,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,892,000 after buying an additional 30,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 787,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,305. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

