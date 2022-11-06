Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Hits $1.01

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $186.31 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 183,598,597 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

