Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $66.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Alcoa stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

