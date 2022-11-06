Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) Posts Earnings Results

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$53.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.00 million.
Akita Drilling Price Performance
Akita Drilling has a 52 week low of C$6.52 and a 52 week high of C$9.23.
Akita Drilling Company Profile
