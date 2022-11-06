Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) Posts Earnings Results

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$53.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.00 million.

Akita Drilling Price Performance

Akita Drilling has a 52 week low of C$6.52 and a 52 week high of C$9.23.

Get Akita Drilling alerts:

Akita Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Akita Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akita Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.