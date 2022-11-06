Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFLYY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.90) to €1.85 ($1.85) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.50) to €1.85 ($1.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €1.90 ($1.90) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.07.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

AFLYY stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.70.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

