Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $19.29 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $19.29 million and $776,334.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00131014 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00233098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00071237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024755 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.