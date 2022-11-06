Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.42.

AMD opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42,910.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

