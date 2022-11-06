Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $62.19. 84,791,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,847,784. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

