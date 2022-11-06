Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Benchmark

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $81,277,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 172,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 144,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,068,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

