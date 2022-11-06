Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Tops $57.16 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00008102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $57.16 million and approximately $527,887.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006767 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002221 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,621 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

