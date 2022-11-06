Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,474. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

