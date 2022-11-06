Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 386 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of MO traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

