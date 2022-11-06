Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,274.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,035,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

