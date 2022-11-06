ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ACNB stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACNB has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACNB in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter valued at $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

