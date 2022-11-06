ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
ACNB Price Performance
ACNB stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACNB has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $36.84.
ACNB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB
ACNB Company Profile
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACNB (ACNB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.