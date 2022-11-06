ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACIW opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

