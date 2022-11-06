ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ACIW opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
