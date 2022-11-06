Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,902,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

