AAX Token (AAB) Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges

AAX Token (AAB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. AAX Token has a market cap of $44.67 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00004209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AAX Token has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AAX Token

AAX Token’s launch date was March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

