9,723 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

