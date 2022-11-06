5,432 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NYSE AMN opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.43. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.