42,077 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,077 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $4,992,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in KB Home by 6.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

KB Home Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $28.22 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

