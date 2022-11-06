3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.84. 2,320,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

