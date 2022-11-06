29,703 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

