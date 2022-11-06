25,634 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

