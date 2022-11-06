22,042 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 49.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,812,000 after purchasing an additional 575,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Crown by 70.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,220,000 after purchasing an additional 360,402 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Crown by 10,530.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 347,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 267.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 333,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $40,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Crown stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

