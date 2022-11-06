2,193 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 179.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,576,000 shares of company stock worth $96,215,300. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.04. 3,411,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,327. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

