2,168 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. 40,173,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,846,858. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

