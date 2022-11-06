2,000,000 Shares in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Purchased by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,500,000. Claros Mortgage Trust comprises 1.9% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

In related news, Director W Edward Walter purchased 20,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $374,786.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,536.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMTG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. 378,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 76.73, a quick ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.42%.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

