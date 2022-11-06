1irstGold Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for $61.25 or 0.00288608 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $18,226.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

