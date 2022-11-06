18,975 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

