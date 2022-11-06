1,420 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 55,638,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,511,800. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $240.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.15.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.