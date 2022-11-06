1,355 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 38.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

