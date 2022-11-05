Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YMAB. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.