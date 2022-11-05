Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.03. 18,056,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,594,014. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

