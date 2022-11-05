Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $3.66 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 124,954 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. 30,363,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,475,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.