Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average of $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

