XYO Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $79.36 million and $591,576.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00614508 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $955,739.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

