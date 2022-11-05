Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion. Xylem also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.40.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 159.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after buying an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

