XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.82.

XPO opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

