William Blair Weighs in on Solo Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Solo Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Solo Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Solo Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DTC opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.02. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $386.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile



Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

