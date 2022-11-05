William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOLX. Cowen decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.18.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 2.7 %

Hologic stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hologic by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Hologic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Hologic by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.