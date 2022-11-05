Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

LAZR stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Insider Activity

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.47% and a negative net margin of 832.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,450,250 over the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

