Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

WAB traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.45. 1,262,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,258. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

