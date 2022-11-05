Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.45. 1,262,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,258. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.44.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

