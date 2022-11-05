Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Price Target Increased to $2.75 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:WRN opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

